NBA Six-time All-Star Announces Retirement

Blake Griffin, a former NBA standout and the top draft pick of 2009, announced his retirement from professional basketball on Tuesday, closing the chapter on a 14-year career defined by high-flying dunks, significant challenges, and a palpable influence on and off the court.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Griffin expressed deep gratitude towards the myriad of supporters who bolstered his journey from his family and friends to the fans, teammates, and coaches who stood by him through his highs and lows.

"I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the way too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and, as tradition dictates in sports retirement letters, the 'haters,'" he shared. These elements, he reflected, crafted an unforgettable NBA tenure.

Family Over Basketball

Griffin's decision follows a season of reflection, having not played in the NBA this season. Despite nudges from former teammates encouraging a return, the 35-year-old opted to prioritize family time over a return to the hardwood.

During his illustrious career, Griffin, who last donned a Boston Celtics uniform, accumulated impressive averages of 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. His peak years were spent with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he not only made five of his six All-Star appearances but also became an iconic figure in basketball for his dynamic athleticism and crowd-pleasing dunks.

His tenure with the Detroit Pistons also highlighted his versatility and resilience, earning him his sixth All-Star nod in 2019. However, his career was also marred by numerous injuries, particularly to his lower body, which ultimately impacted his game and frequency on the court.

Off the court, Griffin has not been idle; his interests have seen him explore various avenues beyond basketball, which he may now pursue more fervently following his retirement. With career earnings exceeding $255 million from his NBA contracts alone, Griffin's next chapter could be as compelling as his time in the league.

Griffin's retirement marks the end of an era for one of the NBA's most electrifying players. His legacy, punctuated by awe-inspiring dunks and relentless determination, will resonate with fans and players alike as the league moves forward.