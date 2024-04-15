LeBron James Sets New Career Assists Record

In an electrifying close to the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by the ever-dominant LeBron James, soared past the New Orleans Pelicans with a decisive 70-53 halftime lead on Sunday. The Lakers' dominant performance suggested they are not just ready for the playoffs but are aiming to make a significant impact.

LeBron James was in stellar form, seamlessly blending scoring with playmaking. He racked up 13 points, grabbed six rebounds, and, most impressively, dished out 13 assists in just the first half. His performance wasn't just about the numbers; it was a clear message of intent.

James was determined to secure a victory that would position the Lakers as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. This crucial positioning means the Lakers would need to win just one play-in tournament game to make it to the playoff rounds.

LeBron's Historic Milestone

The highlight of the game, however, was James reaching a monumental career milestone. By the end of the first half, James had achieved 11,000 career assists, etching his name in the annals of NBA history.

This achievement marks him as the first player in the league to amass over 40,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, and 11,000 assists. A tweet from The Hoop Central highlighted this historic moment, celebrating James' unparalleled all-around game.

At 39, LeBron James is not just continuing to compete; he's actively challenging the ranks of the greatest playmakers in NBA history. Close on his heels is Chris Paul, who entered Sunday's games with 11,888 assists, the third-highest in NBA history.

James' latest feat puts him in striking distance of further climbing the all-time assists ladder, a testament to his longevity and skill. As the Lakers gear up for the postseason, the basketball world watches with anticipation.

Can LeBron James lead his team deep into the playoffs and perhaps even to another NBA Championship? His performance against the Pelicans suggests that he and the Lakers might just have the right blend of skill, experience, and determination to make another memorable run.