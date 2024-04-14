Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status: Update on 2x NBA Champ for Rockets Game

The Los Angeles Clippers face a significant challenge as star player Kawhi Leonard will miss his eighth consecutive game due to knee issues, sidelining him for Sunday's pivotal showdown with the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena.

This marks the third and final matchup of the season between the teams, with the Clippers having dominated previous encounters. Leonard, a crucial component of the Clippers' lineup, has been out of action since March 31, dealing with persistent knee soreness that has cast a shadow over his participation in the imminent NBA playoffs.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, addressing the media following a recent loss to the Utah Jazz, conveyed optimism about Leonard's potential return for the playoffs' opening game. "That’s what we want to see," Lue stated, reflecting the team's hopeful sentiment.

Leonard's Lingering Inflammation

Despite the Clippers' initial confidence in a quick recovery, Leonard's absence has stretched nearly two weeks. Clippers president Lawrence Frank offered further details, explaining that Leonard is combating inflammation due to past surgeries on his knee.

"With Kawhi, he's dealing with inflammation. It's no secret he's had a couple of surgeries to that knee. It's not uncommon over the course of it where you deal with inflammation," Frank noted, emphasizing the ongoing efforts by both Leonard and the medical staff to address this setback.

Before this latest injury, Leonard was enjoying one of his most productive seasons, with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. His shooting accuracy was particularly notable, achieving a career-high 52.5% from the field and nearing entry into the exclusive 50/40/90 shooting club.

Leonard's performance this season not only earned him his sixth All-Star nod but also positions him to likely receive his sixth All-NBA honor, underscoring his elite status in the league. His robust participation in 68 games this season was his highest since 2017 and marks a significant return following a series of knee injuries, including a torn ACL in the 2021 playoffs and a torn meniscus in 2023 that ended his campaigns prematurely.

As the playoffs loom, the Clippers and their fans remain hopeful for Leonard's swift recovery and return to the court, where his presence could be pivotal in their quest for an NBA title.