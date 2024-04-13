Insider: Wembanyama 'Insisted' on Facing Jokic Before Spurs' 23-Point Rally

In an electrifying Friday night game at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs staged a stunning 23-point comeback to edge out the Denver Nuggets, 121-120, showcasing the star power of rookie Victor Wembanyama. Despite being out of playoff contention, Wembanyama's insistence on playing was pivotal, as he delivered a 34-point performance that underscored his significant impact on the court.

The Nuggets were one of the seeded teams in the Western Conference, and it was clear that this would be a hard match against them. Well, San Antonio always seems to provide a good test regardless of its record in the season series, and this was no different.

Wembanyama ignited the Spurs' surge with a 17-point third quarter, converting four 3-pointers.

When even highly respected NBA insider Nate Duncan got an inkling that the game against Detroit would be a blowout, Wembanyama was set to play the match, even if the Spurs' fate has been sealed.

He clearly made the difference, and the more so with San Antonio coming off a loss against Oklahoma City Thunder with him sitting out the game.

Spurs' Fourth Quarter Surge

The Spurs' rally actually started in the fourth quarter, with Sandro Mamukelashvili emphatically pacing the team with 21 points and 12 rebounds, having a big hand in the comeback.

With 9:35 to go, and after many previous, the Spurs whipped through a 9-0 run that brought them within eight. The momentum continued with a timely turnaround jumper from Dejounte Murray and plays at the other end from Julian Champagnie and Mamukelashvili to keep close.

The star of the game was Devonte' Graham, who scored the last four points of the game for the Spurs, which included a floater with a mere 0.9 seconds to make the win and give the electric game an exciting ending. This win was one which indicated not only the growing influence of Wembanyama but also the potential inside the Spurs to pull wins against top-tier teams.

This was really not as much an upset as a result showing they might just have a brighter future as they rebuild. As the regular season winds to its close, the Spurs continue to show they can compete with anyone on a given night.