Lakers Adopt 'Just-Win' Mentality, Says 'Phenomenal' Anthony Davis

MEMPHIS, TN – Returning to the scene of their unexpected triumph last spring, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves once again in a position to defy expectations. Anthony Davis, the Lakers' cornerstone forward, expressed confidence in his team's ability to navigate the pressure of the postseason, despite their current 10th-place standing in the Western Conference with just two regular season games remaining.

Last year, as the No. 7 seed, the Lakers stunned the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round of the playoffs, kickstarting their playoff journey. This year, despite recent setbacks including consecutive losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, Davis remains optimistic.

"I think we're in a great place," he said, addressing the media after Friday's shootaround. "The two games we lost, I played a quarter, and LeBron [James] was out for one, but we can't dwell on that. Our focus is now on the upcoming games against the Grizzlies tonight and New Orleans on Sunday." Davis, who missed the bulk of the Lakers' last two games due to an injury sustained against the Timberwolves, described his current health as "phenomenal".

Despite the challenges a headache and nausea that forced him out of the game he is determined to take to the court against the Grizzlies, with team sources listing him as probable to play.

Lakers' Playoff Uncertainty

The Lakers' playoff fate hangs in the balance as they stand at 45-35, tied with the No.

8 Sacramento Kings and No. 9 Golden State Warriors. However, both the Kings and Warriors hold tiebreakers over Los Angeles due to better head-to-head records. "At the end of the day, no matter where you are in the standings, you still have to win basketball games," Davis emphasized.

"Our mindset is just to win, irrespective of our position." While the Kings are set to face the No. 7 Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Warriors are slated to host the Pelicans before taking on the Utah Jazz, the Lakers' path to the playoffs involves outperforming these closely matched teams.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves also weighed in on the playoff race, noting the volatile nature of the seeding at the lower end of the Western Conference. "We just got to control what we can and hope everything shakes out after that in our favor," he stated, having watched the Kings' recent clash with the Pelicans intently.