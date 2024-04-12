Kawhi Leonard Injury Status: Update on 2x Finals MVP Ahead of Jazz Clash

As the NBA regular season winds down, the LA Clippers find themselves preparing for a crucial Western Conference showdown against the Utah Jazz this Friday without star forward Kawhi Leonard. The match-up marks their fourth encounter this season, with the Clippers currently holding a 2-1 lead.

This game is part of the NBA’s packed 15-game slate and has significant playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Update

Leonard will miss his seventh straight game due to persistent right knee inflammation, an issue that has sidelined him since it first flared up during a road trip.

After returning to Los Angeles early from the trip, Leonard underwent a precautionary MRI that, according to Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly, revealed no major damage. However, the team has been tight-lipped about the specifics of his condition and his exact return date remains unclear.

The Clippers have just one more regular-season game following the Jazz match, a Sunday showdown against the Houston Rockets, which could potentially be Leonard’s last opportunity to hit the court before the postseason begins.

Playoff Preparations and Historical Context

Looking ahead, the Clippers are poised to face the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, with the team likely to clinch either the fourth or fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Leonard’s availability could be crucial, as his defensive prowess and playoff experience are invaluable to the Clippers’ ambitions. The concern around Leonard’s knee is compounded by his history of knee issues.

It is the same knee in which he suffered a meniscus tear during the 2023 NBA Playoffs—an injury initially described as a day-to-day sprain and only fully disclosed after the season ended. Furthermore, Leonard had previously sustained a partial ACL tear in this knee during the 2021 playoffs, which led to surgery and sidelined him for the entire following season.

Viewing Options for Fans

The game against the Utah Jazz is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. Local fans can catch the broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal, while KJZZ will cover the game for those supporting the Jazz.

Additionally, viewers can stream the game live on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which also offers a week-long free trial including access to NBA TV for those looking to follow the action in real-time. As the Clippers gear up for the playoffs, the health of Kawhi Leonard remains a critical storyline.

Fans and analysts alike will be keenly watching for any updates on his status and potential impact on the team’s postseason strategy.