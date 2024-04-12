Jared McCain's Draft Decision: Exploring the Duke Star's Next Move

The key move that signals the start of his professional career, Duke Blue Devils standout Jared McCain has declared his eligibility for the 2024 NBA Draft. Concluding a phenomenal freshman season with the Blue Devils, the talented guard decided to Reflecting on his brief yet impactful tenure at Duke, McCain expressed mixed emotions about his departure.

"I've been here one year, and I was able to see the impact and the power of The Brotherhood even from just being here for one year, and that was one of the reasons that really made this decision extremely hard. However, his ambition shone through from his declaration: "I’ve always been a dream chaser, been one to reach my goals, and that next one is the NBA." His statement is an expressed aspiration not only from himself but also indicative of what this milestone moment means for his future, being the first player from Duke to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

McCain's Draft Promise

20th in the latest Mock Draft of ESPN is a very promising projection for McCain, indicative of strong potential that he will be a mid-first-round pick. As a true freshman, McCain quickly lived up to his on-court reputation by registering 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game through 36 starts.

His performance has brought not only the skill that McCain has but also helped him in the league to be a professional basketball player, so he can now be one of the most solid and promising players. While McCain has set his sights on the NBA, he remains eligible to withdraw his name should the exploration of his draft prospects suggest a different path.

NCAA regulations allow declared players to retract their draft consideration, provided they do so by June 16. Beyond his athletic achievements, McCain is driven by a deep-seated desire to forge a lasting legacy and win a national championship—a goal that eluded him this season at Duke.

He shared his thoughts with On3, emphasizing the importance of dedication and genuine passion for the game. "Leaving a legacy wherever I go is something I always pride myself on," he affirmed. Looking ahead, the possibility of McCain returning to Duke isn't off the table.

If he chooses to don the Blue Devils jersey once more, he could be joining forces with Cooper Flagg, the top-ranked recruit for the 2024 season, adding an exciting dynamic to the team's roster.