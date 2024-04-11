Draymond Green: Warriors Initially Disliked Steve Kerr's System

When a new coach takes the helm of a team, adjustments are inevitable. For the Golden State Warriors, the transition from Mark Jackson to Steve Kerr brought significant changes, particularly in the team's playing style. Kerr's arrival marked a turning point for the Dubs, propelling them to unprecedented success.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, now household names, initially grappled with skepticism regarding Kerr's approach. Reflecting on those early days, Green candidly shared insights on "The Draymond Green Show" podcast.

Recalling the team's initial reactions, he admitted, "We're just out there like, 'Oh man…,' like I remember the grunts and like everybody's like, 'Yo, this is trash. He just keep telling us to pass the ball.' "

Pass-Heavy Evolution Spurs Success

Kerr's pass-heavy offensive strategy, aimed at maximizing the talents of sharpshooters like Curry and Thompson, required a shift in mindset.

Thompson acknowledged the transformation, highlighting the team's transition from ranking last in passes made per game to leading the league in 2015. "One of his biggest emphasis was last year we were the last team in passes made per game.

And then that year in 2015, we were the team with the most passes made per game," remarked Thompson. The Warriors' offensive evolution under Kerr, coupled with their defensive prowess and Curry's brilliance, propelled them to four NBA titles, including consecutive championships in 2017 and 2018.

Their success revolutionized basketball, popularizing the small-ball approach and influencing teams worldwide. As Curry, Green, and Thompson enter the twilight of their careers, Kerr continues to impart his system to the next generation of Warriors.

However, the trio remains instrumental in leading the team's quest for further postseason glory. With Kerr's guidance and the enduring legacy of the "Splash Brothers" and Green, the Warriors remain a force to be reckoned with in the NBA landscape.