Kevin Borseth Retires After Distinguished 37-Year Coaching Career

In an era where the landscape of college basketball witnesses constant evolution, Kevin Borseth's enduring presence on the court has been a testament to excellence and resilience. After a remarkable journey that spans over three decades, Borseth has decided to hang up his whistle, leaving behind a legacy embellished with achievements and milestones that many aspire to but few attain.

Announcing his retirement at a news conference on Wednesday, Borseth leaves the game with an impressive tally of 821 wins against 316 losses, a record that speaks volumes of his coaching acumen and his ability to adapt across generations of athletes.

This season, under his guidance, Green Bay clinched a 27-7 record, marking their triumphant return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018, although their campaign was halted by Tennessee in the opening round.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Borseth shared heartfelt insights, emphasizing the invaluable lessons learned from his players, "I've learned that every player deserves a second chance," he remarked, underlining the profound impact of mentoring on both personal and professional fronts.

Borseth's Enduring Legacy

Borseth's coaching journey, which included successful tenures at Michigan and Division II's Michigan Tech, has not just been about victories and accolades; it's been a voyage of discovery, learning, and above all, teaching.

It's this ethos that saw him become one of the most respected figures in the sport, with his coaching prowess acknowledged through numerous Horizon League Coach of the Year awards. As Borseth steps away, citing age and the changing dynamics of recruitment as pivotal reasons, the college basketball community pauses to honor his contributions.

Green Bay, where Borseth spent the majority of his career, has announced plans to rename a street adjacent to the Kress Events Center as Kevin Borseth Way, a fitting tribute to a coach who not only shaped careers but also left an indelible mark on the institution.

As the search for Borseth's successor begins, with the veteran coach assisting in spring recruiting efforts, the legacy he leaves behind will serve as a guiding light. His tenure was more than just about building winning teams; it was about nurturing character, instilling resilience, and above all, fostering a love for the game that will endure well beyond his years on the sidelines.