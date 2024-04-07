Pelicans vs Suns: Prediction, Lineups & Betting Tips | April 7, 2024

As the NBA regular season winds down, the Phoenix Suns, riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak, are gearing up for a pivotal showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Footprint Center this Sunday. With just five games left before the postseason, the Suns are not just playing for wins; they're strategically positioning themselves for a coveted top-four finish in the standings.

The New Orleans Pelicans, currently seated at the seventh spot in the Western Conference, had a clear pathway to ascend the ranks. Yet, a pair of recent losses, including a defeat to the Suns on April 2, has dampened their late-season surge.

The Lakers, trailing closely behind, have added pressure to the Pelicans, highlighting the significance of every game remaining.

Suns vs. Pelicans Showdown

This anticipated face-off between the Suns and the Pelicans is scheduled for a 6 PM ET tip-off on Sunday, promising fans across multiple platforms a thrilling basketball spectacle.

Fans can catch the live action on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and Bounce TV, as well as listen in on SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7, S: KSUN, and WRNO 99.5FM. Betting odds are tipping in favor of the Suns with a moneyline at -275 to the Pelicans’ +220.

The spread sets the Suns as 6.5-point favorites, indicating expectations of a competitive clash with a total over/under pegged at 222.5 points. A deep dive into the matchup reveals why the Suns are heavily favored. The trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker brings a powerhouse of talent and synergy, promising a high-octane performance.

This game offers an invaluable opportunity for them to further gel on the court, an aspect the Suns are keen to optimize. Conversely, the Pelicans are navigating through turbulent waters with key players Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson sidelined due to injuries.

Their absence will undoubtedly impact the team's dynamics, with Dyson Daniels and CJ McCollum expected to lead the charge alongside Jonas Valancuinas, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones. The Suns’ formidable lineup and home-court advantage, coupled with the Pelicans’ recent setbacks, tilt the scales in favor of Phoenix.

This matchup not only promises an engaging spectacle for fans but also carries significant implications for the playoff landscape. As we inch closer to the postseason, every game, every play, counts more than ever.