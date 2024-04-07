Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: April 7, 2024 - Predictions & Betting Tips

In a pivotal clash that could define playoff destinies, the Houston Rockets travel to Dallas for a Texas-sized showdown against the Mavericks this Sunday. The Rockets, desperate to halt a four-game losing streak, are on a mission to ignite their dimming postseason aspirations by clinching a spot in the play-in tournament.

Their journey, however, is obstructed by a Mavericks team that might be without its linchpin, Luka Doncic, who's nursing knee soreness and is tagged as questionable for the game. As the clock ticks down to tipoff at 3:30 p.m.

ET at the American Airlines Center, the stakes couldn't be higher. Fans can catch the action live on Bally Sports SW-Dal, Space City Home Network, or via NBA League Pass, with radio broadcasts available on SiriusXM, 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM, 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM.

Playoff Positions Battle

Despite the uncertainty surrounding 'The Don's' participation, the Rockets, standing at 38-39, are in dire need of a victory to keep their slim play-in hopes alive, trailing the Golden State Warriors for the crucial 10th spot.

On the flip side, Dallas aims to cement its position in the fifth slot of the Western Conference, securing an automatic playoff berth and steering clear of the play-in fray. The odds lean towards the Mavericks as favorites with a -284 moneyline against the Rockets' +227, and a point spread setting Dallas -7.5 over Houston.

The over/under for the game is pegged at 226.5, promising an exhilarating scoring affair. The Rockets, looking to build on their improvement from last season's 22-60 record, are eyeing a victorious end to their campaign. With Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Jabari Smith Jr.

expected to start, Houston's lineup shows promise but faces a tough test against Dallas. The Mavericks, led by the dynamic duo of Doncic and Kyrie Irving, remain formidable contenders even if they have to navigate Doncic's potential absence.

Irving's scoring prowess, especially, could be crucial in this matchup, with betting tips suggesting a potential over on his 24.5 points prop, particularly if Doncic sits out. As the game unfolds, Dallas's depth and home-court advantage position them as the likely victors in this critical encounter.

However, the Rockets are not to be underestimated, promising a fiercely competitive battle as both teams fight for their playoff lives. This Sunday's face-off is more than just a game; it's a testament to resilience, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of postseason glory.

Whether or not Doncic graces the court, expect a clash filled with passion, determination, and an undeniable Texas spirit.