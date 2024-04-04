Deuce, Tatum's Son, Playfully Takes Celtics Star's Towel

In a heartwarming display of father-son bonding, Jayson Tatum's young son, Deuce, playfully engaged in a light-hearted moment with his father during the Boston Celtics' commanding victory over the OKC Thunder. The game, held at TD Garden this Wednesday, ended in a decisive 135-100 win for the Celtics, marking a significant moment as the team gears up for the postseason with a stellar performance.

During the match, Deuce Tatum became the center of attention, not for his dribbling skills but for his adorable refusal to return his father's towel. Caught on camera wrapping the towel around his neck, the six-year-old showcased his playful side by not handing it back to the Celtics star, to the amusement of fans watching.

Celtics Dominate Thunder

On the court, Jayson Tatum did not disappoint, contributing 24 points, seven rebounds, and three assists to the game. Teammate Jaylen Brown also shone brightly, adding 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Kristaps Porzingis led the game in scoring with an impressive 27 points, alongside 12 rebounds and four assists, highlighting the Celtics' powerful performance against a Thunder team missing key player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Beyond the game, Jayson Tatum shared a personal touch that connects him to his son during every match. In a conversation with Bleacher Report, Tatum revealed that he writes Deuce's name on all his game sneakers, a testament to the bond between them.

"Deuce is the real superstar in Boston," Tatum remarked, emphasizing the unique and special relationship he shares with his son, who has become an endearing figure among the Celtics fans. Deuce, born in the year his father was drafted third overall by the NBA, has quickly risen to local fame, becoming an "unofficial mascot" for the Celtics.

His popularity was evident when Jayson Tatum shared a photo of him mimicking Kobe Bryant's iconic pose, eliciting a wave of adoration from the fans. As the season progresses, the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, are focused on capturing the championship title, a goal that has eluded them in the past two playoffs.

With the support of his son Deuce, Tatum is more motivated than ever to lead his team to victory, embodying the spirit and determination that Boston fans have come to admire.