Dončić, Jokić, Sabonis Set Triple-Double Milestone

In an electrifying display of talent and resilience, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks etched his name into the annals of basketball history during Tuesday's clash with the Golden State Warriors, albeit in a 104-100 setback on the road.

This game, however, will be remembered not for the scoreline but for Dončić achieving his 20th triple-double of the season, propelling him into an elite circle alongside Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.

This trio has shattered records by each amassing over 20 triple-doubles in a single NBA season, a feat never before witnessed in the league's storied history. Despite the Mavericks' seven-game win streak coming to an end, Dončić's performance was nothing short of stellar.

The five-time All-Star guard showcased his exceptional prowess by racking up 30 points, securing 12 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists, complemented by his accuracy from beyond the arc with five 3-pointers on a 50% shooting night.

This season marks a personal best for Dončić, surpassing his previous record of 17 triple-doubles set during the 2019-20 season. Currently, he ranks third in the NBA for triple-doubles, trailing behind the Kings' Sabonis with 26 and the Nuggets' Jokić with 23.

Historic Triple-Double Feat

NBA History took to X/Twitter to commemorate this unprecedented achievement by Dončić, Sabonis, and Jokić, underscoring the elevated level of skill and versatility in today's NBA landscape.

While Sabonis also hit a personal milestone this season, Jokić is chasing his own record, albeit six triple-doubles shy of his career-high. With the regular season drawing to a close, it's clear that Russell Westbrook's record of 42 triple-doubles in the 2016-17 season will remain intact.

However, the remarkable achievements of Dončić, Sabonis, and Jokić this season highlight the evolving dynamics of the modern NBA, where versatility and multi-faceted skill sets are becoming the norm. Moreover, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr lauded Andrew Wiggins for his defensive effort against Dončić, emphasizing the crucial role defense played in their victory.

Kerr praised Wiggins for his diligent effort in trying to contain Dončić, who, despite a tough defensive matchup, still managed to leave his mark on the game. Dončić's scoring average of 33.9 points per game positions him as a dominant force in the league, even on nights deemed below his extraordinary standards.

His ability to consistently contribute across the board, irrespective of the opposition's defensive schemes, attests to his status as one of the NBA's most formidable talents.