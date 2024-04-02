Rajon Rondo, Ex-Celtics Star, Retires After 16 NBA Seasons

In a move that marks the end of an illustrious career, Rajon Rondo, the celebrated former point guard for the Boston Celtics, has officially announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA) after an impressive 16-season run.

The announcement was made during his recent appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast, hosted by Matt Barnes, where Rondo firmly stated, "Absolutely, I'm done. I can't. I'd rather spend time with my kids," when questioned about his return to professional basketball.

At 38, Rondo has chosen to prioritize family time over the game that has defined much of his life. Rondo's career is nothing short of legendary, having played for nine different teams, including a memorable stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season.

He leaves behind a legacy as one of the most skilled passers in basketball history, currently ranking 15th all-time in the NBA with 7,584 assists. Notably, he led the league in assists during the 2015-16 season with the Sacramento Kings and has topped the assists per game chart three times.

His nine-year tenure with the Celtics was particularly remarkable, during which he emerged as a pivotal player, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Rondo's Defensive Mastery

Beyond his offensive prowess, Rondo was also a formidable defender.

He was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team twice and the All-Defensive Second Team twice, demonstrating his skill in stealing the ball and converting defense into offense. Rondo's defensive abilities were instrumental in his contribution to the Celtics, particularly during their 2008 NBA Championship win.

Rondo's journey began with the Celtics in 2006 after Danny Ainge, the team's executive director of basketball operations, secured his rights on draft night. His breakout season came in his second year, following the Celtics' acquisition of Kevin Garnett.

Rondo's role in the Celtics' championship win that year solidified his position as a key player, laying the groundwork for a career that would see him become an integral part of the team's identity, especially during their championship run.

Rondo's legacy is also marked by his dynamic performances in the playoffs, particularly in the 2008-09 season against Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls. Over a thrilling seven-game series, Rondo averaged 19.4 points, 11.6 assists, and 9.3 rebounds, showcasing his versatility and competitiveness.

His tenure with the Celtics was highlighted by four consecutive All-Star selections from 2009 to 2013, during which he cemented his reputation as a premier point guard. After his time with the Celtics, Rondo played for several teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers (where he won his second NBA title in 2020), Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers, and finally the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His ability to win championships with both the Celtics and Lakers places him in a unique position in NBA history, celebrating a career that has been both varied and impactful.