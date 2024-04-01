Jaylen Brown's Game Status vs Hornets Tonight: Update on Celtics Star

In a significant update from the Boston Celtics camp, forward Jaylen Brown's participation in the upcoming clash against the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain, casting a shadow on the Celtics' lineup for Monday's game. The much-anticipated encounter, marking the second face-off in their season series, sees Brown grappling with a left hand sprain that has left his status as questionable.

The Celtics, who hold a formidable 58-16 record, have shown resilience bouncing back from a minor slump, overcoming the Atlanta Hawks in Trae Young's absence. Their recent 104-92 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans highlighted their depth and versatility.

Despite not hitting their usual efficiency, the team's collective effort saw all starters hitting double figures, complemented by a formidable defensive performance that kept the Pelicans' shooting under 40%.

Brown's Injury Woes

Jaylen Brown, a pivotal figure in the Celtics' roster, has been battling injuries, with a hip contusion and a right ankle sprain limiting his appearances in recent games.

The addition of a new injury concern, a left hand sprain, puts his participation against the Hornets in jeopardy. The Celtics' medical team is closely monitoring Brown's condition, with a game-time decision expected on his availability, emphasizing the team's cautious approach towards his recovery.

Brown's history against the Hornets is noteworthy, with an impressive record in 20 games, contributing significantly across the board. His average stats against Charlotte underscore his value to the Celtics, making his potential absence a focal point in the pre-game discussions.

Fans looking to catch the Eastern Conference showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets can tune in at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The game will be broadcasted locally on Bally Sports SE CHA and NBC Sports Boston, ensuring comprehensive coverage for both home and away fans.

Additionally, streaming options are available through Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, offering fans a week-long free trial to catch all the NBA action live. As the Celtics prepare for their next challenge, all eyes will be on Jaylen Brown's status, underscoring the significance of his contribution to the team's dynamic and success.