Seth Curry Reflects on Kyrie Irving Impact During Their Duke Days: He's a No. 1 Pick

In the annals of basketball lore, the mesmerizing prowess of Kyrie Irving's scoring acumen has left an indelible mark on both former and current NBA players. Yet, the genesis of this phenomenon predates his professional career, harking back to his collegiate days at Duke University.

Seth Curry, now a standout for the Dallas Mavericks, reminisces about his time alongside Irving, expressing an unwavering belief in Kyrie's destined greatness. Their paths first crossed during Irving's lone season at Duke, coinciding with Seth's debut year.

Despite Kyrie's abbreviated tenure due to injury, the 6'1" guard's prodigious talent left an indelible impression on his peers, with Seth boldly proclaiming Irving as a top prospect for the NBA draft. Reflecting on those formative years, Seth shared his sentiments on the 'All The Smoke' podcast, recalling Irving's arrival on campus as nothing short of transformative.

"He was a force to be reckoned with," Seth reminisced. "From day one, it was evident he possessed the qualities of a No. 1 pick. His skill set was unparalleled, setting him apart from his contemporaries."

Kyrie's Collegiate Stardom

Irving's trajectory was set early on, marked by his meteoric rise as a 5-star recruit and McDonald's All-American.

His high school accolades foreshadowed a future NBA superstar, with his brief stint at Duke only serving to cement this conviction, boasting impressive averages of 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game. Ironically, Irving's injury proved fortuitous for Seth, affording him an opportunity to shine in the spotlight.

Elevated to a starting role in Kyrie's absence, Seth seized the moment, showcasing his talents and solidifying his place as a key contributor for Duke. Over the subsequent seasons, Seth's star continued to ascend, culminating in impressive performances and accolades.

His unwavering dedication and skill saw him lead Duke to commendable records, further underscoring his prowess as a formidable point guard in collegiate basketball. While Kyrie's time at Duke was brief, his impact was profound, shaping not only the trajectory of Seth's career but also leaving an enduring legacy on the storied basketball program.