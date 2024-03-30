Steph Curry on Hornets' Connection: A Family Legacy

In an emotional return to his roots, Golden State Warriors' star Steph Curry experienced more than just another win against the Charlotte Hornets; he celebrated a poignant homecoming in North Carolina. The region holds a special place in Curry's heart, tracing back to his days watching his father, Dell Curry, play for the Hornets, and later, playing college basketball at Davidson.

This familial connection to basketball was further enriched when Steph's brother, Seth Curry, was traded to the Hornets from the Dallas Mavericks on February 8, alongside Grant Williams. This move not only brought Seth closer to their father, Dell, a Hornets commentator, but also reignited the Curry family's legacy within the organization.

Curry Legacy Continues

Reflecting on his brother wearing their father's iconic number 30 jersey for the Hornets, Steph expressed a surreal feeling. "It's very surreal for sure just to know that one of us got to play here and wear the number 30 and pinstripes and all that," Steph commented.

"I enjoy the experience of knowing that there's a Curry presence in the Hornets organization and tonight I get to join the party." The Curry family's influence was palpable during the Warriors' face-off with the Hornets.

Despite Seth recovering from an ankle injury, he joined Dell in the broadcast booth, sharing anecdotes about their competitive yet supportive sibling relationship. Beyond basketball, their rivalry extended to video games and chess, with Steph jokingly noting that Seth is now trying to best him on the golf course.

Steph's performance on the court mirrored the significance of the occasion, leading the Warriors with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including four three-pointers and four assists. This victory was crucial as the Warriors fight to secure their spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, currently holding the last qualifying position with a 39-34 record.

The Curry family reunion not only highlighted the deep basketball roots shared among them but also showcased the enduring bond that transcends the game. As the Warriors continue their campaign, the Curry presence within the Hornets organization serves as a testament to their familial legacy and the shared passion that drives them.