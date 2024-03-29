Bayless Critiques Pierce Following Celtics' Upset by Hawks

In a thrilling showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Boston Celtics suffered a narrow 122-123 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena this Thursday night. The encounter was nothing short of a spectacle, with Dejounte Murray leading the charge for the Hawks, racking up an impressive 44 points.

This victory marks the Hawks' second consecutive triumph over the league-leading Celtics in overtime, propelling them to their fourth consecutive win and keeping their playoff aspirations alive. This matchup comes on the heels of their previous playoff battle in the first round of the Eastern Conference last season, which saw Boston advancing to the Conference Finals, only to be halted by the Miami Heat.

Bayless Awaits Pierce's Take

The dynamic between co-hosts Skip Bayless and former Celtics star Paul Pierce is set to add an intriguing layer to the post-game analysis. Bayless, ever the provocateur, took to Twitter to express his anticipation for Pierce's defense of the Celtics' performance, especially after the team, favored by 16 points, squandered a 30-point lead earlier in the week against the same Hawks team.

Despite the sting of the loss, the Celtics' stellar season remains largely unaffected. With an enviable record of 57-16, they boast the fewest losses in the NBA this season. Meanwhile, the Hawks (34-39) are scrapping for a playoff spot, likely through the play-in route.

Pierce, undeterred by the Celtics' recent defeat to the Hawks, remains confident. Dismissing concerns, he attributed the loss to the team's disinterest in the regular season, eyeing the playoffs with greater anticipation. His comments following the earlier 118-120 loss to the Hawks underscored this sentiment, highlighting the team's impressive 20 out of 23 game win streak and dismissing the defeat as a mere wake-up call.

As the season winds down with just nine games left, Pierce, alongside the Celtics, is looking to finish strong, using the loss as motivation to avoid complacency and gear up for a dominant playoff run. The upcoming episode promises an in-depth analysis, potentially featuring Pierce's detailed breakdown of the game's intricacies celtics' Upset by Hawks.