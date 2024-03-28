Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Choice for NBA MVP

© Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

In the fiercely competitive race for this year's NBA Most Valuable Player award, Oklahoma City Thunder's dynamic point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has emerged as a front-runner. Currently holding the second-highest odds for the coveted title, he trails behind the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP recipient, positioning himself as a strong contender in the eyes of fans and analysts alike.

Amid this intense competition, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has thrown his support behind the 25-year-old Canadian sensation. Speaking on the esteemed platform of NBA on TNT, O'Neal didn't mince words: "The MVP is SGA, period." He underscored Gilgeous-Alexander's remarkable achievement of amassing over 50 games with at least 30 points this season, a testament to his prowess and consistency on the court.

O'Neal highlighted, "He meets my criteria and everybody else's criteria. He's the baddest player in the game, and their team is 49-21, closely trailing behind Denver's 51-21."

SGA's MVP Case

Gilgeous-Alexander's stellar performance this season, boasting an average of 30.4 points per game, secures his position as the NBA's third-leading scorer, right behind luminaries Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, Jokic continues to dazzle with his all-around game, averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, contributing significantly to the Nuggets' lead in the Western Conference with a slender 0.5-game advantage over Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder.

This tightly contested race underscores the exceptional skill and talent that saturate the NBA, drawing attention to the strategic intricacies and standout individual performances that could potentially sway the outcome in favor of one contender over another.

As the season marches on, the conversation surrounding the NBA's Most Valuable Player award grows increasingly fervent. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with his string of impressive achievements, has firmly positioned himself as a formidable contender for this prestigious accolade.

His remarkable contributions on the court not only illuminate his prowess but also underscore his significant impact on the league, making him a deserving candidate for the league's most esteemed individual distinction.