NBA Milestones (Mar. 26): Top 5 Feats with Dončić's Unique Record

© Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On a night where the NBA slate featured just a quartet of matchups, a handful of players managed to etch their names into the annals of league and franchise history. Amid the limited action, stars such as Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers stood out with performances that were both record-setting and pivotal to their teams' victories.

As we sift through the highlights of the evening, here are five statistical milestones that captured the spotlight on March 26. The narrative of Tuesday's double-overtime thriller, where the LA Lakers emerged victorious over the Milwaukee Bucks with a 128-124 scoreline, was significantly authored by Austin Reaves.

Not only did Reaves nail a critical go-ahead 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the second overtime, but he also scripted a memorable chapter in Lakers' lore. The 25-year-old guard tallied his second career triple-double, amassing 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, a feat only surpassed by Lakers' legend Elgin Baylor in terms of frequency.

Anthony Davis' Historic Night

In the same game, Anthony Davis demonstrated why he's considered among the elite, posting a staggering 34 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks. This performance vaulted him past Celtics' great Kevin McHale to 30th on the NBA's all-time blocks list.

Davis' 52 minutes of play marked the first occurrence of such endurance by a Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2012, defying the oft-cited narrative of his susceptibility to injuries. Despite not scoring, Chris Paul's defensive prowess shone through in the Golden State Warriors' dominant win over the Miami Heat.

With two steals, Paul reached 2,600 career steals, becoming only the third player in NBA history to achieve this milestone, trailing behind the iconic John Stockton and Jason Kidd. Luka Dončić was in fine form during the Mavericks' rout of the Sacramento Kings, especially in the first half where he accumulated 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

This performance marked his 17th instance of achieving at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a half, the most since the NBA began recording play-by-play data. Despite a tough night for the Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis made his mark by tying the franchise record for consecutive double-doubles at 55, matching Jerry Lucas' storied run.

This places Sabonis alongside Lucas and Elvin Hayes for the ninth-longest streak in the league's history, a testament to his consistency and skill in the paint. These remarkable feats underscore the depth of talent and the relentless pursuit of excellence in the NBA, as players continue to push the boundaries of what's possible on the basketball court.