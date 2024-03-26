Nets Nix Major Trade, Rockets Avoid Potential Pitfall

© Tim Warner/Getty Images

In a move reminiscent of Jerry West's pivotal decision in 2014, which led the Golden State Warriors to glory, the Houston Rockets might just have had their own defining moment, albeit through the actions of another team. Back then, West's refusal to trade Klay Thompson for Kevin Love set the Warriors on a path to their first championship under Steve Kerr's guidance.

That decision solidified the legendary status of the "Splash Brothers," marking the beginning of a golden era for the franchise.

Nets' Trade Rejection

Fast forward to the present, and it's the Nets' turn to play the role of inadvertent guardian angel to the Rockets.

Reports from NBA insider Shams Charania highlight a rejected trade proposal that could have seen the Rockets part ways with Jalen Green and multiple first-round picks for Mikal Bridges right before the February 8th trade deadline.

This decision might be one Rockets fans look back on with gratitude, as Jalen Green's performance since then has been nothing short of spectacular. With Alperen Sengun sidelined due to injury, Green has been a revelation, steering Houston on an impressive nine-game winning streak.

His stats during this period — 29 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, along with a 44 percent success rate from the three-point line have been a beacon of hope for the Rockets. His efforts have elevated the team to a potential playoff contender, threatening to overtake the Warriors for the coveted final play-in spot in the West.

Contrastingly, Mikal Bridges' contributions to the Nets, though respectable, have not had the same impact. Averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, with a 41 percent three-point shooting during the same nine games, Bridges has seen the Nets struggle with a 4-5 record, pushing them near elimination from playoff contention.

In an ironic twist of fate, the Rockets find themselves indebted to the foresight, or perhaps the missed opportunity, of the Nets' front office. Unlike the Warriors, who had an internal champion in West to block a potential misstep, the Rockets' potential misfortune was averted by an external force.

This episode might just be remembered as the moment the Rockets were saved from a trade that could have derailed their resurgence, cementing the importance of strategic patience and vision in the high-stakes world of NBA trades.