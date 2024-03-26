Victor Wembanyama Sidelined vs Suns Due to Ankle Injury

© Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs will be without their breakout star, Victor Wembanyama, for Monday's clash against the Phoenix Suns, following a sprained left ankle he sustained during Saturday's matchup. This recent setback has left fans and the team anxious as there's currently no clear timeline for the return of the 20-year-old French sensation, who has been a pivotal player for the Spurs since his debut.

Wembanyama's injury occurred in a disappointing 131-106 defeat to the Suns, limiting his contribution to just 21 minutes and benching him for the entire fourth quarter. This isn't the first time ankle issues have sidelined the rookie; a similar injury to his right ankle forced him to miss a game against the Sacramento Kings earlier in March.

Wembanyama's Historic Start

Since being drafted first overall in 2023, Wembanyama has seamlessly transitioned into the NBA, boasting an impressive average of 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a league-leading 3.4 blocks per game.

His remarkable performance has not only put him at the forefront of the Rookie of the Year race but also places him in the company of legends; the last player to achieve such statistics over a full season was Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

Moreover, no rookie has ever concluded a season meeting these benchmarks. Despite Wembanyama's stellar inaugural season, the Spurs find themselves struggling, anchored at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 15-56 record.

As the team eyes another high pick in the upcoming NBA draft lottery, hopes are high for building a competitive roster around their young star. In Wembanyama's absence, the Spurs are expected to pivot towards Zach Collins, the veteran center, to fill the void in the starting lineup.

The team has experimented with smaller lineups when Collins and Wembanyama were previously unavailable, an approach that may continue as they navigate through these latest challenges. This period without their leading rookie will be a true test of the team's depth and resilience as they look forward to his return to the hardwood.