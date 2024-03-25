Pacers vs Clippers: March 25 Prediction, Lineup & Betting Tips

© Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena in a highly anticipated Monday night clash, with the game tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET. This game marks the second encounter of the season between these two teams, with the Clippers previously securing a commanding 151-127 victory on December 19.

Sitting comfortably in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and third in the Central Division, the Pacers enter this matchup with a record of 40-32, following a closely contested 150-145 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. This game is the second of a back-to-back set for them.

On the other side, the Clippers, who boast a record of 44-26, find themselves in fourth place in the Western Conference and leading the Pacific Division. They're looking to bounce back from a 121-107 setback against the Philadelphia 76ers, a loss that ended their two-game winning streak.

Broadcast Details

For fans unable to attend in person, the game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Indiana. Additionally, the matchup will be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, with the latter offering a week-long free trial that includes access to NBA TV.

Betting odds have positioned the Clippers as the favorites, with a -6 point spread and a -227 moneyline. Meanwhile, the Pacers are considered underdogs at +195, with the total points over/under set at 233. The Pacers' offensive prowess was on full display in their recent road game against the Lakers, despite the narrow defeat.

With the team shooting over 50% from both the field and three-point range, Pascal Siakam stood out with 36 points and 12 rebounds, while Myles Turner added 20 points. Tyrese Haliburton, leading the league in assists, contributed 10 assists and 12 points.

Conversely, the Clippers struggled defensively in their loss to the 76ers, even though Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell each scored 20 points. The team has had difficulty covering the spread in recent games, failing to do so in four of their last five matchups.

Projected starting lineups include Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner for the Pacers. The Clippers are expected to counter with James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac.

In this high-stakes encounter, the Clippers are favored to secure a home victory. However, both teams are poised to push the point total, with the Pacers aiming to exceed 233 points and the Clippers expected to fall slightly under.