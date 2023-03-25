March 25, 2023-24 NBA: Suns vs Spurs Injury Reports

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In a pivotal Western Conference showdown, the San Antonio Spurs are set to host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, marking their fourth encounter this season. The Spurs currently lead the head-to-head battle with a 2-1 advantage. Their last clash on Saturday saw the Suns emerge victorious with a convincing 131-106 win, featuring standout performances from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Booker lit up the scoreboard with 32 points, complemented by nine assists and seven rebounds. Durant added 25 points to the Suns' tally. On the Spurs' side, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama contributed 13 points, alongside five rebounds and four assists.

This historical rivalry leans in favor of San Antonio, boasting a 101-88 record over Phoenix. The upcoming game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 25, at the Frost Bank Center. Fans can tune into the live broadcast on Bally Sports SW-SA and Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports.

Additionally, live streaming options are available via fuboTV and NBA League Pass, ensuring supporters don't miss a moment of the action.

Suns' Injury Struggles

Injury woes have plagued the Suns throughout the season, particularly affecting their newly formed Big Three of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant.

Despite high expectations following Beal's acquisition, injuries have limited Booker and Beal's court time together. Booker has appeared in 57 games, while Beal has played in 42. Nevertheless, with the trio now healthy, Phoenix is looking to make a significant push in the Western standings at a crucial juncture.

Conversely, the Spurs have enjoyed a relatively injury-free season but have grappled with inexperience, hindering their desired outcomes. The development of Wembanyama, in particular, is a focal point for the team as they eye future success.

Regarding injury updates for the March 25 clash, the Suns will be without Damion Lee due to a knee injury, sidelining him for the entire season. The Spurs report Charles Bassey out for the season with an ACL tear, while Wembanyama is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

The French phenom, drafted first overall in 2023, has had a standout rookie season, averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 63 games. His defensive prowess, averaging 3.4 blocks and 1.3 steals, places him as a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award and a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year.