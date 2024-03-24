Tim Thomas: Kobe Bryant's Generosity Amid California Fire

© Harry How/Getty Images

Former NBA player Tim Thomas recently reminisced about his bond with the late Kobe Bryant, shedding light on Bryant's remarkable generosity during a trying time. Thomas and Bryant shared a unique journey, both emerging as promising basketball talents in high school, with Thomas notably ranked second only to Bryant.

While Bryant swiftly transitioned from high school to the NBA, Thomas charted a different course, ensuring his draft prospects by playing for the Villanova Wildcats before being selected seventh overall by the New Jersey Nets in 1997.

Despite their on-court rivalries, Thomas revealed an enduring friendship with Bryant, recounting a poignant anecdote during his appearance on "All The Smoke." Recalling a harrowing California wildfire, Thomas described a moment of unexpected kindness from Bryant during a family dinner in Newport Beach.

Bryant, known for his unwavering generosity, surprised Thomas by settling the tab without his knowledge.

Kob Bryant's Ongoing Generosity

The gesture wasn't an isolated incident. Throughout their time together, Bryant continuously looked out for Thomas, ensuring his comfort and well-being.

Thomas reflected on Bryant's insistence that he stay in one of his Los Angeles homes, despite his wife's preference for their beachfront property. Thomas' NBA journey, although not as illustrious as Bryant's, spanned several teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks.

Despite his career's highs and lows, Thomas expressed gratitude for Bryant's enduring support during challenging times. As Thomas shared these heartfelt memories, it was evident that Bryant's impact extended far beyond the basketball court.

His acts of kindness and camaraderie left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to have known him, exemplifying his legacy of generosity and compassion.