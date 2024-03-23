2024 Lakers Playoffs Update: Standings, Schedule & More After Win vs. 76ers

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In a crucial matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious with a hard-fought 101-94 win, significantly impacting their standing in the 2023 NBA Playoffs race in the Western Conference.

Despite facing a shorthanded Sixers squad, the Lakers encountered difficulties early on, struggling to find their rhythm throughout the first half. With Philadelphia maintaining a slight edge for the majority of the opening two quarters and into the second half, the Lakers found themselves trailing by as much as seven points.

However, spurred on by the leadership of LeBron James and a determined team effort, the Lakers mounted an impressive comeback. In a stunning display, they closed out the game with a decisive 42-29 run after trailing 65-59 with just over six minutes remaining.

Although the Lakers endured a challenging start, shooting only 37.5% in the first half, they rallied in the second half, improving to 51.5% from the field. Their defensive prowess remained consistent throughout, stifling the Sixers' offense and limiting them to just 34.4% shooting.

Key Player Performances

Anthony Davis led the charge for the Lakers, delivering a dominant performance with 23 points, 19 rebounds, and four blocks, while LeBron James contributed 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The victory marked an end to the Lakers' seven-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers. In terms of playoff positioning, the Lakers currently occupy the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings, boasting a record of 38-32.

With a 1.5-game lead over the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors (36-33), who suffered a defeat against the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers remain firmly in contention for a playoff berth. However, they trail behind the Sacramento Kings (40-29) by 1.5 games and the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns (both 41-29) by three games.

Despite the gap, the Lakers hold crucial tiebreaker advantages over the Suns and the Mavericks, positioning themselves well for a potential postseason push. Looking ahead, the Lakers have 12 games remaining in the regular season, with matchups against formidable opponents such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors.

Notably, their showdown against the Warriors on April 9 holds significant importance, as it could determine tiebreaker scenarios based on season series outcomes. As the Lakers continue their playoff push, concerns loom over their frontcourt depth, with key players Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt sidelined due to injury. The team's ability to overcome these challenges will be pivotal in their quest for postseason success.