Did the Rangers Just Secure Their Next Ace with Michael Lorenzen Signing?

© Mitchell Leff

The Texas Rangers announced reports on May 25, 2022, of their addition of right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen. That move came down on March 22, the same day stud pitcher Jacob deGrom was shifted to the injured list of 60 days to accommodate the space needed on the 40-man roster.

This move has come after a reported agreement has been made on $4.5 million for one year and another $2.5 million in bonuses based on performance. Michael Lorenzen, represented by CAA Sports, stood out as one of the most promising starters available on the market.

Lorenzen Joins Rangers

After one season leading a pack of first-time All-Stars, the flame-throwing relief-turned-New Tigers starter moved into free agency seeking a multi-year contract. Expected to put up a strong showing in Detroit following the investment, results found Lorenzen maintaining a 3.58 ERA in 105 2/3 innings of work over 18 starts but, this time at a lesser price, Lorenzen has chosen a third straight winter one-year deal.

The addition will prove very important to the Rangers to help in reinforcing their rotation with injuries surrounding key figures of Max Scherzer, Tyler Mahle, and Jacob deGrom. The deal with Lorenzen adds depth and experience to a rotation that has already featured stars such as Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Dane Dunning, and Andrew Heaney.

While that late start by Lorenzen, resulting from him not available until the final week of free agency, pushes back his time breaking into the rotation, prior work, including a 70-pitch session mentioned early in this week, showed his readiness to help this team be successful.

The almost defensive World Series champions Texas Rangers are thus presenting themselves as favorites to clinch the trophy for this season. Covering almost $224 million as a payroll now, the Rangers are close to having their sign for other key acquisitions that will show the team still means business in the league as was seen last season.