Luka Dončić Ignites IG With New Jam in $200K Apocalypse Hellfire Jeep

© Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When not showcasing his on-court prowess, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić is turning heads with his choice of wheels. Recently, Dončić gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into his music preference while cruising in his striking $200,000 Apocalypse Hellfire Jeep.

This vehicle, dubbed a "literal tank" upon its debut, matches its robust exterior with a high-quality sound system. The 25-year-old NBA sensation was captured enjoying Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten,' a seemingly contrasting choice for such a formidable ride.

The picture posted on his Instagram story lacked a caption, yet the message was clear: Dončić enjoys merging his flair for luxury with his unique taste in music.

Hellfire Jeep Unleashed

This Hellfire Jeep, a creation of Florida-based Apocalypse, is as formidable in performance as it is in appearance, powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine.

It's reputed for its agility, achieving zero to 60 mph in a mere 3.7 seconds, despite its colossal 6x6 frame. The vehicle, a custom delivery to Dončić in Texas, caught the public eye when he arrived in it at an arena in January 2023.

Sporting 40-inch tires and 22-inch anthracite rims, the Hellfire is not just about looks. It's equipped with night vision cameras and a locomotive-like five-blast train horn, complemented by a 10,000-watt audio system for an unrivaled auditory experience.

On the basketball front, Luka Dončić is back to his dominant self, recently delivering a stellar 34-point game against the Utah Jazz. This performance was a bounce-back from a less memorable game against the San Antonio Spurs.

With an 11-23 shooting spree from the field and 4-10 from beyond the arc, Dončić led the Mavericks to a 113-97 victory, securing the sixth spot in the Western Conference. Averaging MVP-caliber stats of 34.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists this season, Dončić's contributions have been instrumental in the Mavericks' performance.

Despite the team's struggle for consistency, their recent success, including a three-game winning streak, has positioned them above the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, avoiding the play-in tournament. Looking ahead, Dončić and the Mavericks are set to face the Utah Jazz once more, this time on the latter's home court.