Kyrie Irving's Game Status vs. Utah Jazz Tonight (March 21)

Kyrie Irving is set to hit the court in Thursday night's showdown with the Utah Jazz, marking a significant boost for the Dallas Mavericks as their star player is conspicuously absent from the injury list for the upcoming game.

Irving's season has been marred by various injuries, sidelining him for a total of 22 games. However, the tide has turned in recent weeks, with Irving maintaining a clean bill of health and participating in 20 straight games, a streak that has seen the Mavericks secure 14 victories out of 20.

Irving's return to form has been nothing short of spectacular, with the former NBA champion boasting an average of 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. His shooting accuracy has been impressive, with splits of 52% from the field, 41% from beyond the arc, and an outstanding 94% from the free-throw line since making his comeback.

Irving's Injury Timeline

The root of Irving's recent absence traced back to a thumb sprain incurred during a clash with the Boston Celtics on January 22, which led to him missing six consecutive games. Prior injuries to his heel and foot accounted for his other absences, with the Mavericks holding an even 11-11 record without their key guard in the lineup.

Against the Utah Jazz, Irving has historically performed well, averaging 24.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over 21 games. Despite a less impressive showing in their last encounter on January 1—a game that saw the Mavericks fall 127-90 in a disheartening defeat—Irving and his team have since found their rhythm, securing wins in six of their last seven outings.

The Mavericks, standing at 40-29 and occupying the seventh spot in the Western Conference, are eyeing a position within the top six to bypass the play-in tournament, making each game critical as they navigate through stiff competition from fellow contenders.

As for viewing options, the Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks game will be broadcast live on WFAA / UniMas 49 and KJZZ, with streaming available on NBA League Pass for those outside the local viewing area. The tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET at the American Airlines Center.

Noteworthy players such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving from the Mavericks, along with Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton from the Jazz, are expected to lead their respective teams. The Jazz, currently 13th in the Western Conference with a 29-40 record, are looking to break out of a slump, having lost 10 of their last 13 games, while the Mavericks aim to solidify their playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference landscape.