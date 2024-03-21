Steelers Reject NFC South's Offer for Kenny Pickett

© Sarah Stier/Getty Images

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken significant steps to revamp their quarterback lineup, marking a new direction for the team. The entire quarterback roster from last season - comprising Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph - has been completely overhauled.

Earlier in the offseason, Trubisky was released, and Rudolph found a new home with the Tennessee Titans upon entering free agency. However, the decision that has drawn the most attention was the trade of Kenny Pickett, the Steelers' first-round draft pick in 2022 from the University of Pittsburgh.

Pickett's move to the Philadelphia Eagles was finalized in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 Draft (No. 98 overall) and two seventh-round selections. In addition to Pickett, the Eagles will receive the Steelers' fourth-round pick (No.

120 overall). This decision to part ways with a first-round pick after just two seasons is a bold one, highlighting a shift in the Steelers' strategy. If the team had reservations about Pickett's fit as their leading quarterback, prioritizing a timely trade was a strategic move.

Saints Sought Pickett

Interestingly, the Eagles were not alone in their pursuit of Pickett. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh revealed that the New Orleans Saints also expressed interest, proposing a trade that included a fifth-round pick this year and a future late-round pick.

However, the Steelers found the Eagles' offer more appealing, particularly valuing the opportunity to move up nearly a full round in the draft and acquiring additional seventh-round picks. In the wake of these trades, the Steelers have introduced veterans Russell Wilson and the 25-year-old Justin Fields to their quarterback roster, with Wilson slated as the starter and Fields as his backup for the upcoming season.

These acquisitions, achieved without significantly depleting their draft capital or financial resources, signify a strategic win for the Steelers. As the Pittsburgh Steelers embark on a significant transformation of their quarterback lineup, the team is strategically positioned for a breakthrough in offensive capabilities in 2024.

With a refreshed roster featuring seasoned talents and promising newcomers, the Steelers are keenly focused on elevating their game to outshine their past performances and carve a new path to success in the coming seasons.