NBA Injury Report: Grizzlies vs Warriors (Mar 20, 2023-24)

© Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The ongoing rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors is set to add another chapter to its storied history on Wednesday night at the Chase Center. With the season series currently tied, both teams are eager to claim dominance.

The Grizzlies surprised many by securing a 116-107 victory on January 15th, despite missing key players. However, the Warriors quickly retaliated, evening the score with a 121-101 victory on February 2nd. As the season progresses, the Grizzlies appear to have slipped from the playoff race, holding a 23-46 record and currently sitting 13th in the Western Conference.

The Warriors, with a 35-32 record, find themselves in the 10th spot, narrowly ahead of the Houston Rockets by 2.5 games. Despite a resurgence around the All-Star break, Golden State has struggled to maintain consistency, evidenced by their recent 119-112 loss to the New York Knicks.

Grizzlies' Resilient Stand

On the other side, the Grizzlies displayed resilience in a 121-111 overtime loss to Sacramento. A key factor in their recent performance has been the return of Desmond Bane, who, after a two-month hiatus due to injury, played a pivotal role in pushing the game against the Kings into overtime.

The injury reports from both camps hint at the challenges they face. The Grizzlies' report is particularly lengthy, with 11 players listed. Santi Aldama is questionable due to left elbow soreness, and Vince Williams Jr. is doubtful with left patellar tendinitis.

Other notable absences include Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Derrick Rose, Marcus Smart, Lamar Stevens, Yuta Watanabe, and Ziaire Williams, each sidelined for various reasons. The Warriors are not without their concerns, as Draymond Green and Moses Moody are both listed as questionable due to back and knee issues, respectively.

This season, the Warriors have often found themselves on the verge of improving their standing within the Western Conference, only to falter at critical moments. Their victory over the LA Lakers, which momentarily gave them an edge, was quickly negated by their loss to the Knicks, relegating them back to the 10th seed, a precarious position that requires winning two consecutive away games in the play-in tournament to secure a playoff spot.

This upcoming clash is not just a test of skill but resilience, as both teams vie to improve their standings and overcome their adversities.