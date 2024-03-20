Nikola Jokic Leads Nuggets to 115-112 Win Over Timberwolves

© Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

In an enthralling display of skill and tenacity, Nikola Jokić led the Denver Nuggets to a closely contested 115-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with an outstanding performance, tallying 35 points and grabbing 16 rebounds on Tuesday night.

Notably, Michael Porter Jr. played a pivotal role in the triumph, adding 26 points, with 13 crucial points coming in the final quarter, showcasing the depth of talent within the Nuggets' roster. The game also saw significant contributions from Jamal Murray, who dished out 11 assists and scored 18 points, and Aaron Gordon, who notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The collective effort was crucial for the Nuggets, who nearly saw an 18-point lead evaporate in less than 12 minutes as the Timberwolves mounted a formidable comeback.

Malone Stresses Finishing Strong

Denver's head coach, Michael Malone, highlighted the necessity of a more decisive approach to closing out games, reflecting on the match's tense moments.

“You have to put teams away. That’s something we have to get better at,” Malone stressed, pinpointing an area for improvement as the playoffs loom. This victory allowed the Nuggets (48-21) to narrow the gap with the Western Conference frontrunner, Oklahoma City, while pushing the Timberwolves (47-22), now shorthanded without key players, down to third place in the standings.

Anthony Edwards emerged as a standout for the Timberwolves, scoring 30 points in a valiant effort to steer his team toward victory. However, despite his impressive performance, his last-second shot to tie the game did not connect, echoing a missed opportunity from last year’s playoffs against the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves' resolve was evident as they stayed within striking distance, with Mike Conley’s 13 points in the fourth quarter applying continuous pressure. Nevertheless, the Nuggets’ steady hands at the free-throw line in the closing moments ensured their victory.

Facing the challenge without their top big men, including stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves had to contend with a significant size disadvantage. Despite this setback, they displayed commendable determination and grit.

The Nuggets capitalized on their size advantage, particularly in the first half, shooting an impressive 60% from the field. The Timberwolves' spirited defense was noteworthy, yet the absence of key players ultimately tilted the scales in favor of Denver, underscoring the impact of missing personnel in tightly contested matchups.