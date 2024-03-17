Dallas Mavericks' Surprising Path to Top-5 Playoff Seed

© Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks, after a disappointing finish as the No. 11 seed last season, missing the playoffs entirely, are on a redemptive trajectory this year, eyeing a spot in the postseason fray. Currently positioned within the play-in tournament bracket, they are within striking distance of a direct playoff berth as the regular season winds down.

Dallas's significance in avoiding the play-in tournament cannot be overstated. The tournament's precarious nature means that a couple of losses could abruptly end their season. Moreover, steering clear of the top two seeds in the first round of the playoffs is a strategic move Dallas aims to make by securing a spot among the top six in the Western Conference standings.

However, recent performances have been mixed for the Mavericks, who have encountered challenges with six defeats in their last eleven outings. Nevertheless, the opportunity for a late-season rally to climb the seeding ladder remains within reach, fueled by a favorable schedule ahead.

Mavs' Favorable Finish

Dallas finds itself in an enviable position, holding one of the league's lightest remaining schedules, gauged by their opponents' winning percentages. This contrasts starkly with the daunting paths faced by their rivals.

The Phoenix Suns, for instance, sitting in seventh, confront the third most demanding remaining schedule, including six encounters against the conference's top four teams. Similarly, the Sacramento Kings, presently sixth, face a challenging run, highlighted by a showdown with the formidable Boston Celtics.

Amidst this competitive landscape, the New Orleans Pelicans, with a record of 40-26, are vying for at least the fifth seed, even threatening to overtake the LA Clippers for the fourth spot. However, their path is not without hurdles, marked by upcoming clashes against elite teams such as the Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Mavericks’ road to a higher seed is punctuated by key matchups against the Denver Nuggets and the Thunder, with a series of winnable games in between. These games represent pivotal opportunities for Dallas to solidify their playoff positioning.

However, the journey is fraught with challenges, including health concerns within the team. Star player Luka Doncic is grappling with a hamstring issue, while Josh Green and Dante Exum face their own injury setbacks. As the season's end approaches, the Mavericks' ability to navigate these obstacles and capitalize on their favorable schedule will be critical.

The unpredictability of the NBA ensures that nothing is guaranteed, making the Mavericks' quest for a top-five seed a compelling storyline to follow. For continuous coverage on the Mavericks’ pursuit of playoff success in the 2023-24 season, stay tuned.