Ja Morant's Comical Comeback to The Rock's WWE Diss Using 50 Cent Meme

© Justin Ford/Getty Images

During a recent episode of WWE SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, stepping back into his notorious heel persona, made headlines with a sharp jab at NBA star Ja Morant. Amid a mock concert performance, Johnson referenced Morant's controversial social media behavior concerning firearm display, quipping, "You're simply an embarrassment, son.

Just like Ja Morant when he's waving a gun. I love you, Ja!" This moment comes as "The Rock" gears up for his highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 40, where he and his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, will face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team showdown on the first night's main event.

Morant's Humorous Comeback

Despite the pointed remark, Morant showcased his sense of humor by responding with a meme featuring rapper 50 Cent, a playful nod to past internet exchanges between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather.

Morant, who is currently sidelined due to shoulder surgery following a suspension and a subsequent injury, embraced the banter with grace. Ja Morant, a pivotal figure for the Memphis Grizzlies, faced significant challenges last season, with his conduct off the court leading to two suspensions by the NBA related to instances of gun display.

The first incident, following a game against the Denver Nuggets, saw Morant brandishing a firearm in a nightclub, which led to an eight-game suspension. Despite his return and contributions to the Grizzlies' playoff run, a subsequent incident during the offseason saw Morant suspended for 25 games after again being seen with a gun on social media.

These controversies, however, did not detract from Morant's on-court prowess. After serving his suspension, Morant made a triumphant return, leading the Grizzlies to a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a shoulder injury sustained in practice, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

As WWE SmackDown's memorable moment with "The Rock" and Ja Morant unfolds, it highlights the intersection of sports and entertainment, showcasing athletes' ability to engage with public figures and narratives beyond their professional realms.

Morant's response, leveraging humor and pop culture, underscores his resilience and readiness to move forward, both on and off the court.