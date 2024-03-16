Draymond Green Injury Update: Warriors vs. Lakers (Mar 16)

© Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In the run-up to the highly-anticipated Saturday night showdown with the LA Lakers, the Golden State Warriors announce that forward Draymond Green will join two-time MVP Steph Curry on the injury list. This pivotal NBA encounter, part of a nine-game schedule, is drawing considerable attention across the league.

Recently, the Warriors experienced a setback with a 109-99 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks, a game they contested without Green's presence on the court. In his absence, Jonathan Kuminga rose to the occasion, leading the team with 27 points, alongside four rebounds and two assists, shooting 8-of-17 from the field and successfully hitting both of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Warriors' Critical Stretch

This period marks a challenging phase for the Warriors, who have faced three losses in their last four games, including two defeats at their home ground, the Chase Center. With a record of 2-4 in their past six games, the team is at a critical juncture of the regular season, with only 17 games remaining.

As they aim for a play-in berth for the playoffs, the significance of each upcoming game cannot be overstated, especially in light of injuries to key players like Green and Curry. Draymond Green recently discussed his ongoing struggle with back issues on his podcast, revealing that the problem has plagued him for the last several games.

Despite the best efforts of the training staff, Green shared his frustration over the limited activity he could engage in post-game due to the pain, noting a pattern of discomfort that reemerges around the third quarter, making it a struggle to finish games.

Green's battle with back problems is not new, and he stressed the importance of listening to his body and being aware of his physical condition. Optimistically, he hopes that the additional rest this week will enable him to participate in the crucial matchup against the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors' performance has notably fluctuated with and without Green, holding an 11-14 record in his absence and a 23-17 record with him. As they prepare to face the Lakers, Green's potential return could be pivotal for the Warriors' aspirations this season, underscoring the indispensable role he plays within the team.