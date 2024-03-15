Erik Spoelstra: No one can stop Jokic

© Sam Navarro / Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat wasn't just defined by the scoreboard. While a cursory glance might suggest a modest performance by Nikola Jokić with 12 points, a deeper analysis reveals the true extent of his impact.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, a seasoned tactician known for his defensive schemes, acknowledged Jokic's profound influence despite the seemingly disinterested basketball player who only plays because it's his job. The Heat, one of the NBA's most successful teams, chased the Nuggets throughout the contest, even flashing a brief lead in the third quarter.

However, everything turned around in the last six minutes. With Jamal Murray sidelined for late-game adjustments, veteran leader Reggie Jackson stepped up seamlessly. Under his leadership, the Nuggets offense orchestrated a decisive 17-8 run, sealing their 46th victory and solidifying their position atop the Western Conference.

Spoelstra, ever the strategist, used the postgame press conference to analyze the loss. He acknowledged the respectable effort of his team and was not too critical of his players: "Generally I'm satisfied with how we played, we held on until the very end, and then, like many times this season, Denver turned on the ``jets'' and turned the game around," Spoelstra began and continued:

"Jamal was on the bench at the end, but his place was taken by Jackson.

They played according to the same principle, we went into a counter rhythm. We couldn't hit the basket, which is fine, but, on the other hand, we shouldn't have allowed For the Nuggets to swing around the court." Shifting focus, Spoelstra praised the Nuggets' overall identity, particularly their defensive prowess.

They have truly transformed into an elite defensive unit over the last month. Their game on both ends of the floor is really frustrating for the opponents and the coach of Miami admitted that. "Denver is a great defensive team at home and they don't get enough credit for that.

Especially after the All-Star break. They're a complex team. Their offense is incredible. They have so many weapons in their arsenal. From pick-and-roll, transition, positional play .

Spoelstra then turned his attention to Miami's defensive anchor, Bam Adebayo, noting his versatility guarding the two-through-five positions.

However, the conversation inevitably returned to Jokić, and one could see that Spoelstra was, so to speak, fascinated by Denver's center. "He (Adebayo) can cover positions 2-5 in defense and let me tell you something - nobody in the League can guard Jokic possession by possession, throughout the game minute by minute!

Adebayo will put himself in a situation where he will be vulnerable and it's something incredible. He's a competitor above competitors. It's so hard to guard Nikola in the low post, high. You have to think about the pick-and-roll, close his passing angles.

It's not easy at all," Spoelstra said. While Adebayo, a known admirer of Jokic's game, finished with a respectable 17 points and 13 rebounds, Jokic's rounded stat line of 12 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists doesn't say enough about his overall performance.

His ability to orchestrate the attack, control the tempo and manipulate the defense, even with a lower score, proved to be a major factor in the victory. Can Denver reach the title with Nikola Jokic. His influence extends far beyond what we see on the field; it's about his vision and understanding of the game, but also his unparalleled ability to manipulate the defense.

Even when he doesn't score a triple-double, Jokic's impact on Denver's game is palpable, leaving a seasoned coach like Spoelstra fascinated by the game of "The Joker." Looking beyond this specific match, Jokić's leadership spans the last two seasons.

He fosters a culture of selflessness within the Nuggets organization, empowering his teammates to step up when needed. Just as Jackson has seamlessly filled Murray's shoes, the rest of the players continue to contribute, making Denver a well-oiled machine with a championship pedigree.

However, there is a long way ahead of them and basketball is a team sport, if they want to win the league this season, everyone will have to contribute. But when you have players like Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, their presence on the field influences other players to play better and give their best.

Such players give a much-needed dose of self-confidence and push the boundaries of their teammates. Denver (46-20) will host San Antonio (14-52) in the next round, while Miami (35-30) will try to improve the image on the field against Detroit (12-54) after four consecutive losses.

You can say easy opponents for both teams, but you never know in the NBA, and sometimes matches against teams from the lower part of the table cause unforeseen problems.