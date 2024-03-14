76ers vs Bucks: Prediction & Betting Tips | March 14, 2024

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to host the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum, all eyes are on Bucks head coach Doc Rivers as he aims for a second victory against his former team. The encounter, already dubbed the "Doc Rivers Game," follows a resounding 119-98 victory for the Bucks on February 25th.

With Milwaukee eager to turn the tide after a challenging 1-3 road trip, this game is poised to be a compelling matchup.

Bucks' Road Struggles

The Bucks' recent journey away from home saw them face significant defeats, including a notable loss to the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, alongside a narrow defeat against the LA Lakers.

Their sole win during the trip came against the LA Clippers, another game that highlighted Rivers' ongoing narrative against his former teams. On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers have faced their own set of challenges, particularly after an unfortunate incident on January 30th when Jonathan Kuminga's accidental fall injured Joel Embiid's right knee.

Since then, the Sixers have struggled with a 7-12 record, further exacerbated by consecutive 79-point games against the New York Knicks, which included a stark 27-point loss in their last encounter. As anticipation builds for the third season matchup between these two formidable teams, the game is set to commence at 8:00 p.m.

EST, with coverage available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Wisconsin, as well as via live stream on NBA League Pass for those with a subscription. Betting odds and analysis point to a competitive game ahead. The Bucks are currently favored with a Moneyline of -365 against the Sixers at +295.

With a spread of Sixers +8.5 and Bucks -8.5, and an over/under set at 220.5, the stage is set for an intriguing battle. Given Joel Embiid's absence, the Bucks are widely regarded as the favorites. However, the Sixers have the potential to challenge this assumption, especially if they can overcome their recent shooting woes.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee, despite recent struggles, has too much talent to be discounted easily, making for a matchup that's not only a test of strategy and skill but also of resilience and determination.