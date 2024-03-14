Sacramento Kings GM Comically Mocks Lakers Following Season Sweep

© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

In a riveting encounter on Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings clinched a 120-107 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at home, marking a flawless season sweep with a 4-0 record. Kings' General Manager, Monte McNair, couldn't resist the opportunity for a lighthearted jest at the Lakers' expense, sharing a humorous GIF from the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" on X/Twitter, encapsulating the moment with Ted Lasso's smirking disbelief and the words, "How 'bout that." The Kings showcased a balanced attack as all starting five players tallied upwards of 14 points each, with Harrison Barnes leading the charge with 23 points.

Notably, Kings' star center Domantas Sabonis achieved his 23rd triple-double of the season, a league high, amassing 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting at an impressive 60.0%.

Lakers' Bench Falls Short

Despite commendable efforts from several Lakers players, including Austin Reaves who notched a game-high 28 points, and a combined 60 points from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Rui Hachimura, the team's bench contributed a mere 13 points, leaving the Lakers wanting more.

The third quarter proved pivotal as Sacramento outpaced Los Angeles 28-17, establishing a 15-point lead that laid the groundwork for their victory. Although the Lakers attempted a resurgence in the fourth quarter, the Kings swiftly quelled their momentum, securing a commanding lead and ultimately, a 13-point win.

This victory not only cements the Kings' dominance over the Lakers this season but also propels Sacramento (38-27) ahead in the Western Conference standings, now three games clear of the ninth-placed Lakers (36-31), as both teams vie for playoff positions with 17 games left in the regular season.

Adding an intriguing subplot to the Kings' triumph is Domantas Sabonis' maintained supremacy over Anthony Davis, enhancing his unbeaten streak to 10-0 against the nine-time All-Star. Sabonis' impeccable record against Davis dates back to his debut season, underscoring a remarkable personal achievement amidst the broader team success.

As the Lakers gear up to host the Golden State Warriors in another critical matchup, the Kings' season sweep, highlighted by McNair's playful taunt, sets a celebratory tone for Sacramento while amplifying the playoff race's intensity.