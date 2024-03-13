Cavs vs Pelicans: Prediction, Lineups & Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a challenging face-off against the New Orleans Pelicans in what promises to be a thrilling rematch. In their first encounter of the season, the Cavaliers suffered a defeat on their home turf, with the scoreboard reading 123-104 in favor of the Pelicans.

Despite being hampered by injuries that have left their lineup depleted, the Cavaliers, under the guidance of Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, are adopting a resilient "next man up" approach as they seek redemption. On the other side, the New Orleans Pelicans are prepared to welcome the Cavaliers, with their star players Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram leading the charge.

The dynamic duo has been in exceptional form lately, with Williamson, in particular, excelling in his "Point Zion" role. Since the beginning of February, he has been averaging 6.5 assists per game, contributing significantly to the Pelicans' impressive 12-4 record during this period.

Mitchell's Potential Return

The Cavaliers have been navigating the absence of key players, including Donovan Mitchell, who has been sidelined with a bone bruise in his left knee for over two weeks. However, there's a possibility Mitchell could return to the court for this game, as he's currently listed as questionable and will likely be a game-time decision.

The much-anticipated match will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with local fans able to catch the action live on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports New Orleans starting at 8 p.m. EDT. For those unable to attend in person, streaming options are available through NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Betting odds indicate a tight contest, with the Pelicans favored to win. The current moneyline stands at Cavaliers (+230) versus Pelicans (-275), and the point spread is set at Cavaliers +7 (-110) against Pelicans -7 (-110).

The total over/under is pegged at 214.5 points, reflecting expectations of a competitive game. In light of the Cavaliers' injuries, Darius Garland has stepped up to lead the offense, showcasing his skills as a former All-Star.

His performance will be crucial for the Cavaliers as they navigate the upcoming games. Conversely, Pelicans' Coach Willie Green's strategic utilization of Zion Williamson's playmaking abilities has proven to be a game-changer, offering the team a unique edge as they aim to climb higher in the Western Conference standings.

As the Cavaliers and Pelicans prepare for this showdown, all eyes will be on how the strategies unfold and which team will emerge victorious in this high-stakes rematch.