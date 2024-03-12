Nikola Jokic's Sneaky Strategy: Faking Shoe-Ties for Play Reviews?

© Harry How/Getty Images

In the competitive realm of the NBA, where every second counts, Denver Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic employs a shrewd in-game strategy that transcends his already formidable offensive and defensive prowess. Standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 284 pounds, Jokic is not just celebrated for his basketball skills but also for his cunning approach to game management, particularly through his innovative time-wasting tactics.

Jokic's Time-Bending Tactic

During a nail-biting clash with the Toronto Raptors this Monday, Jokic resorted to a clever maneuver that has become part of his repertoire: feigning to tie his shoelaces to buy precious time.

This tactic enabled his team to ponder over challenging a controversial call. Jokic's strategic pause contributed to a remarkable turnaround, as he led the Nuggets to a stunning 125-119 victory with a 35-point explosion in the second half alone.

This incident isn't the first instance of Jokic utilizing the fake shoe-tying maneuver. In a recent game against the Boston Celtics, faced with an adverse call, Jokic discreetly sought to give his coach, Michael Malone, additional time to review the play and decide on a challenge.

His quick thinking resulted in a successful challenge that swung the momentum in favor of the Nuggets. Jokic's ability to outsmart his opponents and use time as a strategic ally is a testament to his exceptional game intelligence.

Such tactics, while controversial, underscore the nuances of basketball where leveraging every available advantage can be the difference in tight matchups. The reaction to Jokic's strategy on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) has been polarized, with some fans lauding his ingenuity as 'genius' and others critiquing it as 'unethical.'

Nonetheless, time-wasting is a tactic not unique to Jokic; NBA stars such as Ja Morant, Trae Young, and Chris Paul have similarly been known to employ various methods to sway the game's pace to their advantage. As the Nuggets aim for the NBA title in June, Jokic's intellectual gameplay and strategic mastery continue to make him a crucial asset, demonstrating that basketball brilliance extends beyond mere physicality and into the realm of sharp, strategic thinking.