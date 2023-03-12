March 12, 2023-24 NBA: Wolves vs Clippers Injury Report

© David Berding/Getty Images

In a high-stakes matchup set for Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to face off against the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This game marks the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Wolves currently holding a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET as part of the NBA's jam-packed seven-game slate. The Timberwolves, boasting a 44-21 record, find themselves positioned third in the competitive Western Conference. However, they are coming off consecutive road losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

Struggling as of late, the Wolves have managed only two wins in their last six outings.

Clippers' Recent Form

On the other side of the court, the Clippers, sitting at a solid 41-22 record, occupy the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Despite a recent setback against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Clippers have been performing admirably, securing four wins in their last six games. Both teams, however, are grappling with injury concerns heading into this crucial matchup.

The Timberwolves have listed six players on their injury report, with key contributors such as Monte Morris, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Kyle Anderson all listed as questionable. Furthermore, star center Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a torn left meniscus, dealing a significant blow to the Wolves' lineup.

Additionally, guard Jaylen Clark is also out due to an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, the Clippers are facing their own injury woes, with star players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard listed as questionable for Tuesday's game. George is dealing with a knee issue, while Leonard is nursing a groin injury.

Adding to their challenges, Russell Westbrook is sidelined with a fractured left hand, necessitating the Clippers to deploy Bones Hyland as the backup point guard during his absence. Despite these setbacks, both teams are expected to put up a fierce fight as they jostle for playoff positioning in the highly competitive Western Conference.

With the postseason looming on the horizon, every game counts, and Tuesday's showdown promises to be a compelling affair. Stay tuned for more updates and analysis as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the LA Clippers in what is sure to be a thrilling contest.