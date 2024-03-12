Luka Doncic Falls Just Short of Extending 30-Point Triple-Double Streak

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In a stunning display of skill and versatility, Luka Doncic delivered yet another triple-double performance, though this time, he fell just shy of extending an impressive streak. During Monday night's showdown, the Dallas Mavericks triumphed over the Chicago Bulls with a decisive 127-92 victory, a game that saw Doncic amass 27 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds.

This marked the end of his historic run of six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles, a record-setting streak that had the basketball world buzzing. Despite this, the narrative of the night remained positive, with Mavericks' head coach Jason Kidd emphasizing Doncic's team-first mentality, suggesting that the numbers, while impressive, are secondary to the ultimate goal of winning.

Kidd hinted at the long-term legacy of Doncic's performances, stating, "He's playing the game at a different level than anybody else."

Gafford's Remarkable Streak

The evening was not just about Doncic's near-miss. The game also highlighted remarkable achievements by former Bulls center Daniel Gafford, who continued his exceptional streak of made field goals, bringing his total to 28 consecutive shots without a miss.

This effort moves him closer to the NBA record of 35 consecutive shots made, a record held by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain since 1967. The Mavericks set the tone early, outscoring the Bulls by a staggering 28 points in the first quarter alone, establishing a lead that would only grow as the game progressed.

This effort was bolstered by standout performances from Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, who together achieved a rare feat of efficiency and scoring prowess. As the Mavericks dissected the Bulls' defense with precision, particularly exploiting the pick-and-roll, they showcased their offensive depth and strategic acumen.

The Bulls, meanwhile, struggled to contain the Mavericks' dynamic offense, with coach Billy Donovan acknowledging the defensive shortcomings that contributed to their most lopsided loss of the season. With this victory, the Mavericks not only bounced back from a previous skid but also solidified their position as a formidable force in the league, powered by Doncic's leadership and the team's collective execution.

As the season progresses, the Mavericks' ability to blend individual brilliance with cohesive team play will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch.