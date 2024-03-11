Nikola Jokić Name the Team as NBA's Top Squad

© Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In the high-stakes world of the NBA, where the quest for supremacy is relentless, the Denver Nuggets, despite clinching the championship last season, are not seen as the pinnacle of basketball excellence this year. Following the departure of several pivotal players during the offseason, skeptics doubted their capability to maintain their championship-caliber performance.

However, the Nuggets have defied expectations, showcasing remarkable resilience and skill on the court. Amidst the ongoing debate about the league's top team, Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets' cornerstone, shared his perspective, tipping his hat to the Boston Celtics after their encounter on Thursday.

"They are a really good team," Jokić remarked to the press, highlighting the Celtics' balanced strength across the board. "They have basically an answer for everything, from matchups to defensive and offensive strategies.

They're not just good; they're exceptionally well-structured and in top form, which sets them apart as the best in the NBA at the moment. Facing them is a formidable challenge given their size, defensive prowess, and intelligent play.

They're truly a formidable squad."

Jokić Conquers Celtics

Despite Nikola Jokić's praise for the Boston Celtics' prowess, the Denver Nuggets demonstrated unwavering resolve and skill in their latest face-off, securing a season sweep over the Celtics.

Jokić, in a display of exceptional talent, recorded a triple-double, amassing 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, steering the Nuggets to a 115-109 victory. This performance underscores the Nuggets' capacity to rise to the occasion, even against teams considered the elite in the league.

With the Celtics boasting the league's best record at 48-14, they emerge as a formidable contender, poised to make a deep playoff run from the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Nuggets, holding a 43-20 record, find themselves in a strong position in the Western Conference, trailing behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets may not have replicated last season's dominant form, but their performance remains impressive, largely due to Jokić's continued evolution as an unstoppable force on the court. With the regular season series between the Nuggets and Celtics concluded, the stage is set for a potential blockbuster showdown in the NBA Finals, where the Celtics will have the opportunity to validate Jokić's praises on the grandest stage.