Steve Kerr Praises Today's Players: Surpassing 90's Legends in Skill

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In an era where the National Basketball Association (NBA) has witnessed transformative talents and unprecedented achievements, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a figure deeply entrenched in the league's history since the 1980s, recently offered his insights on the evolution of player skill levels.

Having secured championships both as a player and as a coach, Kerr's perspective is invaluable, shaped by his experiences with basketball legends such as Michael Jordan and sharpshooters like Steph Curry, who revolutionized the game with his perimeter shooting prowess.

During a postgame press conference, Kerr sparked conversations by stating his belief that today's NBA players emerge from college with a skill set that surpasses those of previous generations. "I think the players are more skilled than ever.

Every guy you look at can dribble and shoot," Kerr observed, highlighting the multifaceted abilities of modern athletes. Despite acknowledging the elevated skill level, Kerr pointed out certain deficiencies among newcomers, such as footwork and pattern recognition, attributing these gaps to a less comprehensive foundational training in their formative years.

Building Player Foundations

As Kerr expounded on the issue, he voiced a hope that college programs would prioritize building a solid base for players, facilitating a smoother transition to the professional league and lightening the workload for NBA coaches.

His comments not only reflect a desire for continued growth in the sport but also underscore the complexities of player development in today's fast-paced game environment. The conversation took a light-hearted turn when Kerr addressed a perennial debate among basketball aficionados and former players: whether the iconic 1995-96 Chicago Bulls could outmatch the 73-win 2015-16 Warriors.

With a touch of sarcasm, Kerr dismissed the notion of generational superiority, jesting about a hypothetical regression in human athletic performance over time. "They're all right," Kerr quipped, entertaining the idea that past eras harbored more formidable talents, before playfully suggesting a reverse evolution in sports where players supposedly grow "weaker, smaller, less skilled." Such comments from a figure as respected as Kerr not only enrich the dialogue surrounding the sport's development but also remind fans and players alike of the NBA's dynamic nature.

As basketball continues to evolve, the debate over the greatest teams and players rages on, with Kerr's Warriors firmly in the mix for their contributions to the game's strategic and stylistic advancements.