"Steph Curry Injury Update: March 9 vs. Spurs"

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors' marquee player, Steph Curry, will be sidelined for the team's Saturday showdown against the San Antonio Spurs, marking his fourth absence this season. The Warriors, currently positioned 10th in the Western Conference with a 33-29 record, face a significant challenge as they navigate the latter part of the season without their star guard.

Curry's stellar contributions, averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists across 59 appearances, have been instrumental in keeping the Warriors in playoff contention despite a rocky start to the campaign. Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, has been a linchpin for the Warriors with his shooting efficiency reflected in 45/41/92 splits.

His absence raises concerns about Golden State's push for a top-six finish in the intensely competitive West, as they trail the sixth seed by four games and the seventh by three.

Curry's Injury Explained

The injury that led to Curry's sidelining occurred during a closely contested match against the Chicago Bulls, which concluded in a 125-122 defeat for the Warriors.

In a bid for a kickout pass late in the fourth quarter, Curry suffered a right ankle sprain after an awkward landing, prompting an early exit from the game due to the apparent severity of the injury. Subsequent medical evaluations provided a glimmer of hope, with Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr confirming that the MRI results on Curry's ankle were reassuring.

The diagnosis of a sprained ankle suggests a potential return to the court could be on the horizon. NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole indicated a recovery timeline of 7-10 days, positioning Curry for a possible comeback in upcoming games against the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, or Indiana Pacers scheduled between March 18 and 22.

In the interim, Golden State faces critical matchups without Curry, including contests against the Dallas Mavericks and possibly the LA Lakers. These games are pivotal for the Warriors' aspirations to ascend the Western Conference standings, especially in a tight race where head-to-head outcomes could determine playoff positioning.

With Curry sidelined, the spotlight turns to Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson to fill the void. Kuminga, recently elevated to a starting role, has shown promise by averaging 16.5 points on 52.5% shooting over his last 10 games.

Thompson, transitioning to a bench role, has rediscovered his scoring touch, contributing 18.8 points per game on impressive 46/43/90 shooting splits. The duo's performance will be crucial as the Warriors navigate this challenging stretch without their leading scorer.