Stephen A. Smith Supports Becky Hammon as Top NBA Coach

In the dynamic landscape of NBA coaching, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has highlighted a groundbreaking figure he believes is primed to ascend into the elite coaching echelons of the league, given the opportunity. Celebrating International Women's Day, Smith unveiled a list of pioneering women in sports, among whom he fervently championed Becky Hammon as a potential top-tier NBA coach.

During his segment, Smith didn't hold back his admiration for Hammon's coaching prowess, asserting, "Becky Hammon is fully capable of steering an NBA team and would instantly rank among the game's elite coaches. Her competence is undeniable." Alongside Hammon, Smith's list also celebrated the achievements of sports icons like Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, and Dawn Staley, the revered head coach of the University of South Carolina.

Hammon's Historic Coaching Journey

Hammon's journey in the NBA is marked by her historic tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, where she served under the legendary Gregg Popovich as an assistant coach for eight seasons. Her role at the Spurs set a precedent, making her the league's first full-time female assistant coach.

Following her impactful stint in the NBA, Hammon transitioned to the WNBA, taking the helm of the Las Vegas Aces and swiftly molding them into a formidable force. Under her guidance, the Aces clinched the WNBA title in her inaugural season, boasting a stellar 26-10 record, and further solidified their dominance with a 34-6 record and a second consecutive championship.

Gregg Popovich, a stalwart of NBA coaching, has consistently lauded Hammon's coaching acumen. He highlighted her integral role during her time with the Spurs, crediting her basketball intellect, leadership qualities, and the respect she commanded from the team.

Popovich's endorsement stems from Hammon's extensive involvement in coaching the team's Summer League and her significant contributions to the coaching staff's deliberations. Before venturing into coaching, Hammon distinguished herself as a formidable player in the WNBA, earning six All-Star selections over her eight-season career, and posting impressive averages of 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Stephen A. Smith's bold endorsement of Becky Hammon underscores a growing recognition of her talents and the potential for her to break new ground as a coach in the NBA, challenging the boundaries of the coaching landscape.