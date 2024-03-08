NOP vs PHI Injury Reports: Mar 8, 2023-24 NBA Season

© Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center this Friday, in a game that's drawing considerable attention for its potential playoff implications. The Pelicans, currently positioned fifth in the Western Conference with a commendable 37-25 record, are displaying promising form as they eye a deeper playoff run.

Their recent victory, a stunning 139-98 triumph over the Toronto Raptors, underscores their readiness. With key players Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram back in action, the team's prospects look brighter than ever.

76ers' Injury Woes

On the other hand, the 76ers find themselves in a more precarious spot, having slipped to seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 35-27 record.

The team has been grappling with significant injury challenges, particularly the loss of Joel Embiid since January, which has visibly impacted their performance. Since January 25, the 76ers' record stands at a concerning 6-14, including a recent 115-109 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, further emphasizing the struggles they face without their key players.

The Pelicans' injury report is relatively light, with Dyson Daniels sidelined due to a knee meniscectomy. Meanwhile, Malcolm Hill, EJ Liddell, and Dereon Seabron are engaged with G-League duties. The 76ers, however, are dealing with more significant absences.

Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are out, with Maxey suffering from a concussion and Embiid recovering from a left knee meniscus procedure. Additional concerns for the team include Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton, sidelined with a left knee bone bruise and lumbar spine bone stress, respectively.

The game promises to be a pivotal moment for both teams. For the 76ers, players like Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Buddy Hield will need to step up in the absence of Embiid and Maxey. The Pelicans, boasting a lineup featuring CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Hebert Jones, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas, are poised to take advantage of the 76ers' weakened roster.

Viewers can catch the action live on local TV operators WVUE and NBC Sports Philadelphia, or stream it online via NBA League Pass. With tipoff scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, this matchup is one fans won't want to miss, offering a glimpse into the potential playoff battles ahead.