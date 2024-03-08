Victor Wembanyama Ankle Injury: Spurs Star to Miss Warriors Game

© Brien Aho/Getty Images

In a recent development that has San Antonio Spurs fans concerned, Victor Wembanyama, the team's rising star, is anticipated to be sidelined for the rest of their road trip due to a right ankle sprain, as announced by head coach Gregg Popovich on Thursday night.

This news comes on the heels of the Spurs' narrow defeat to the Kings, with a scoreline of 131-129, and casts a shadow over their upcoming match against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco this Saturday night. Wembanyama, who has quickly become a pivotal player for the Spurs, was notably absent from the team's lineup in Sacramento.

Following the Spurs' Tuesday night game in Houston, he returned to San Antonio, raising concerns about his fitness. Popovich, speaking before Thursday's game, expressed hope that Wembanyama would make a swift recovery, eyeing his return for Monday's home game against the Warriors.

"He'll probably miss these two games and hopefully be ready for Monday," stated Popovich, hinting at the significance of Wembanyama's presence on the court for the team.

Wembanyama's Injury Woes

Despite being listed as questionable for the Rockets game on Tuesday due to left shoulder soreness, Wembanyama was cleared to participate.

Unfortunately, during the game, he aggravated his right ankle and appeared to be in discomfort with his right hip as well. After retreating to the locker room for retaping with just over three minutes left in the second quarter, Wembanyama managed to play in the second half, albeit without attempting a single shot post-halftime and exhibiting a noticeable dip in his defensive performance.

Popovich reflected on Wembanyama's condition, noting that the player's reluctance to communicate his discomfort initially masked the extent of his injuries. "He didn't say a whole lot, so we didn't realize that he was hampered by that really at the time," Popovich observed.

Subsequent review of the game footage revealed Wembanyama's limited mobility, prompting immediate attention to his condition. As the Spurs navigate this challenging period without their key player, Thursday marked the seventh game Wembanyama has missed this season.

Should he be unable to participate in Saturday's clash against the Warriors, it would mark the first occasion this season he has missed consecutive games, underscoring his crucial role in the team's dynamics and the palpable impact of his absence on their performance.