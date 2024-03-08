Steph Curry Sets NBA Record in Warriors' Clash with Bucks

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In a captivating Wednesday evening showdown at San Francisco's Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors squared off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a much-anticipated NBA game. Amid the high-octane action, two-time MVP Stephen Curry etched his name deeper into the annals of NBA history, surpassing Baron Davis to claim the 40th spot on the league's all-time assists leaderboard.

Curry's monumental achievement places him just ahead of the legendary Davis, who tallied 6,025 assists, setting his sights on the next milestone set by Hall of Famer John Havlicek, who amassed 6,114 assists throughout his illustrious career.

This historic moment was proudly announced by the Golden State Warriors, heralding Steph Curry's ascendancy in the NBA's storied record books. Entering the game, Curry boasted impressive season averages of 27.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, demonstrating his prowess by shooting 45.0% from the field and an astounding 40.7% from beyond the arc over the span of 56 games.

Warriors' Resilient Run

Despite facing challenges this season, the Warriors have showcased resilience and determination. Holding the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 32 wins and 28 losses in 60 games, the team has demonstrated remarkable form, securing seven victories in their last ten outings.

However, they faced a tough setback in their recent encounter with the Boston Celtics, falling 140-88 in a match that tested their mettle. Looking ahead, the Warriors are set to continue their campaign with a game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening at the Chase Center.

With a home record of 16 wins and 15 losses in 31 games, the Warriors are poised to leverage their home-court advantage as they aim to climb higher in the standings. Steph Curry's historic achievement underscores his invaluable contribution to the Warriors' legacy and the NBA at large.

As the Warriors gear up for their upcoming challenges, all eyes will be on Curry and his team as they strive to solidify their position in the playoffs and continue making history.