Ben Simmons Out for Rest of 2023-24 NBA Season: A Detailed Examination

© Cole Burston/Getty Images

In a significant development for the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons, the team’s guard and former All-Star, has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season. According to renowned sports journalist Shams Charania, Simmons is grappling with a severe back injury that has plagued him since joining the Nets, leading to the decision to halt his play for the season in hopes of undergoing specialized treatment.

Simmons, 27, is on the quest for a solution to the nerve damage in his lower back, a persistent issue that has drastically limited his presence on the court.

Simmons' Hindered Impact

Acquired by the Nets in a high-profile trade for James Harden in 2022, expectations were sky-high for Simmons to make an impact.

Yet, his tenure with the Nets has been marred by his back injury, limiting him to participate in only 57 games since his arrival. This season, Simmons managed to make just 15 appearances, a stark contrast to his performance prior to the trade that showcased him as one of the NBA's most promising talents, with multiple All-Star appearances, an All-NBA nod, and Rookie of the Year honors.

Simmons' statistical contributions to the Nets have seen a significant downturn, with averages of 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. With the team deciding to shut him down for the year, Simmons now has the opportunity to commence his rehabilitation earlier, aiming for a healthier return in the 2025 season.

The financial implications of Simmons' sidelining are profound for the Nets. Despite his limited playtime, Simmons is the team's highest-paid player, earning $37.8 million this season—nearly matching the combined salaries of the next two highest earners.

With one more year left on his contract, earning $40.3 million in the 2024-25 season before hitting free agency, the Nets are undoubtedly focused on his recovery and potential return to form. This turn of events presents a challenging scenario for Simmons, whose career trajectory has been significantly affected by injuries.

Nonetheless, at 27, he remains within his prime athletic years, offering a glimmer of hope for a resurgence. A successful recovery from his back issues could pave the way for Simmons to reinvent his career, even if a return to his peak form remains uncertain.

For the Brooklyn Nets and their fans, the coming months will be crucial in determining the future course for both the player and the team.